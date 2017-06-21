Weather: Dungannon and Cookstown braced for thunder showers

Thunder showers are set to hit Dungannon and Cookstown today, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office says today will bring "heavy showers clearing with some brighter spells developing".

Thunder is forecast for this afternoon but it's not all bad news.

"Scattered showers, locally heavy and thundery, will soon clear away northeast with some bright or sunny spells developing," the Met Office reported.

Across Northern Ireland the Met Office adds tonight will be "cloudy during the evening and overnight with perhaps a few light showers, mainly across the north and west, with some clear spells for Armagh and Fermanagh" with a mimimum temperature 11 °C.