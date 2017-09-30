Wedding rings and watches stolen in Moygashel burglary

Police in Dungannon are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in the Main Road area of Moygashel on Wednesday 20th September.

It is believed that the incident occurred between 9.30am and 12.45pm.

Constable Carey said: “Police received a report at 1.05pm on Wednesday that the occupant had returned home at approximately 12.45pm and saw a male running from his property and making off in a red estate type car.

The occupant subsequently discovered that his house was broken into and a number of rooms ransacked.”

A sum of money was reported stolen from the property as well as a various pieces of jewellery. The stolen goods include three Breitling watches, engagement and wedding rings and an apple iPad.

“The suspect was seen running from the house is described as being 5’9 in height with short hair wearing a grey top.