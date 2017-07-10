Western House Community Hub part-funded by Credit Union

Coalisland Credit Union as part of its commitment to support local community initiatives has funded part of the refurbishment of the Western House Community Hub.

The Hub, situated in the old bank building, houses local community and voluntary organisations and is home to projects supporting older people, youth, language, health and wellbeing, residents forum, advice and community support services.

The latest phase saw the refurbishment and decoration of the Railway Room which provides training facilities for local groups, clubs, organisations and private companies also hosts the free community events at Halloween, Christmas, Easter and other events and fun days.

The Community Hub currently has low cost rooms for rent to local groups and clubs and offers excellent facilities and services for meetings, training, activities and show case events.

Receiving the cheque from Eimear McAlynn, Marketing Officer, and Brian O’Neill, Manager of Coalisland Credit Union, are Marion Dorman Chair and Francis Molloy, MP Trustee of Coalisland Residents and Community Forum, Damien O’Neill of Cairde Uí Néill, volunteer Thomas Fox and Juda Sharkey facilities and project service user.

Brian O’Neill of Coalisland Credit Union said: “Western House Community Hub is in the heart of our town and we are delighted to be able to help fund the refurbishment of such a valuable building which provides events and activities for people from all parts of our local community.

“Coalisland Credit Union relies on the local people and it is important to us to be able to give something back to the community.”

Coalisland Credit Union has been providing a valuable non-profit service through savings and loans to members in the Coalisland area for over 50 years. Coalisland Credit Union is providing loans to its members with no hidden charges and no penalties for early or lump sum repayments compared to some money lenders who may charge you extra for paying them back faster.

For more information info@coalislandcu.com

