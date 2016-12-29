Widow wants Tyrone man's fight against cancer to be an inspiration

A Tyrone man who bravely battled an aggressive form of brain tumour, has sadly passed away surrounded by family and friends.

Robbie Ryan, from Derrychrin Road, Coagh, was diagnosed with an inoperable Grade 4 glioblastoma tumour just over a year ago.

He died a few days before Christmas and was buried on Boxing Day following Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballinderry.

The 48-year-old was a keen cyclist and walker and, along with his wife Nuala, had launched a fundraising appeal for pioneering medical treatment which had raised several thousands of pounds in a matter of days.

The couple were aiming to raise £200,000 for immunotherapy treatment, which is not available on the National Health Service.

Robbie required the same immunotherapy treatment that Portglenone man Kevin Carey underwent earlier this year.

Back in August the Carey family managed to raise £250,000 for Kevin's treatment, and publicly urged people to support Robbie in his fundraising efforts for the same treatment.

In a social media post Robbie's widow Nuala said: "We want Robbie's fight to be an inspiration to others to live life to the fullest and to always explore alternative treatments to prolong life."

She said the family very much appreciated all the support given to them over the last six months and pledged to continue supporting research into immunotherapy as a potential cure for cancers.

