‘Willy Wonka: the Pantomime’ ends

Saturday, January 28 saw the end of the Stewartstown Amateur Dramatic Society panto for another year as the curtain came down for the last time on the group’s production of ‘Willy Wonka: the Pantomime’.

The show was supported by funding from Mid Ulster District Council, the Department of Social Development and Association of Independent Volunteer Centres, and sponsored by Fosters Chocolates.

Guests attending this years Stewartstown Amateur Dramatic Society production of Willy Wonka: the Pantomime.

Starring Michael Bradley from Magherafelt (Willy Wonka); Jack Carberry from Brackaville (Charlie Bucket), with Oisin Quinn from Moneymore; Hannah Ferguson from Dungannon, Emily Gribbin from Dungannon, with another star turn from Grandma Josephine (the panto dame), as always played by John Glendinning, and supported by a cast of many, it was one of the most successful runs in recent years with a sell-out run of 11 shows and almost 4,000 people having seen the production over three weekends in Cookstown.

This year’s Director Brian Morgan, was delighted that the run was such a success, saying: “Every single member of the team stepped up this year even more than before and it has been a privilege to be part of something so special. The hard work and dedication of the cast, backstage crew and all involved has been second to none. It only leaves us with one problem – how to top it next year!”

Pat Smith, Chairperson of the group was equally pleased with how this year’s run had gone, saying: “Over the past 17 years, Stewartstown Amateur Dramatic Society have provided a cross-community project that each year has got bigger and better and this year’s show provided opportunities for us all to come together to work on a project that is a huge amount of hard work but also tremendous fun.

“The show would not have gone on without the generous support of local businesses, in particular Fosters Chocolates, as well as all the staff in the Burnavon who have worked on the production.”

Pictured enjoying this years show Willy Wonka held at the Burnavon, Cookstown.

No doubt, after a well-earned break, the committee of Stewartstown Amateur Dramatic Society will be looking ahead to January 2018 to plan their next foray onto the Burnavon stage. It’s clear that they will have a lot to live up to after this year’s success.

More pictures in this week’s paper.