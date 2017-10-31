Woman and man suffer burns in separate firework attacks at Cookstown

A woman sustained burns to her arms and legs and cuts after a firework was thrown at her car in Cookstown.

She was sitting in the vehicle at a hotel car park on Drum Road when the firework smashed the side window before rebounding around the car and exploding inside it.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened around 10.45pm on Sunday. They say a number of young people were seen in the area at the time.

Meanwhile, at around 2am on Monday, a firework was thrown at two men in the same area. One of the men sustained burns to the back of his head after he was struck by the firework.

Police are investigating a link between these incidents and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Magherafelt Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1829 29/10/17.

Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.