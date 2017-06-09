Woman in 20s dies in Co Tyrone collision

A woman in her 20s has died after her car collided with a lorry this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said the woman, who had been driving a BMW car died after the collision with an articulated lorry on Ballagh Road in Clogher shortly after 6am.

The male driver of the lorry was not hurt injured in the collision.

Inspector Keith Hicks said: "The road is expected to remain closed for much of today as we work to establish the circumstances of the crash. The closure will cause disruption to traffic however we will endeavour to reopen the road as soon as possible.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision or who was travelling on the Ballagh Road this morning and who may be able to assist the investigation.

Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 139 09/06/17."