Woman reunited with lost engagement ring

A woman has been reunited with her engagement ring after she lost it in Derry at the weekend.

Castlederg woman, Aine Lynch, contacted this newspaper at the beginning of the week after she misplaced her engagement ring at a GAA match between Derry and Tyrone at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Aine's appeal for help in locating the ring was shared thousands of times on social media.

"My ring has been found," said Aine happily.

"I am so overwhelmed and amazed by every single person that has helped me these past few days.

"You have no idea how grateful I am. The shares, the messages and the help offered has shown me how good people can be. And to the absolute angel who found my ring and got in touch, you are amazing! Thank you all so much!!."