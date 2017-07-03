Women hit ‘very rare’ hole-in-one double whammy at Castledawson course

Two south Derry women recorded a piece of golfing history by hitting consecutive holes-in-one at the same hole at Castledawson’s Moyola Golf Course.

Julie McKee and Mandy Higgins, were playing together with their partners when they both hit a hole-in-one within minutes of each other at the fourth hole.

The club is now planning to contact the Guinness Book of Records to see if the friends have set some kind of record.

Julie, from Castledawson, was the first to strike lucky and was celebrating her achievement at the fourth hole when Mandy’s ball followed and also went in.

She said: “We were playing a mixed ‘greensome’ on Friday night and were at the fourth hole where I was up first.

“I hit the ball down and it went in. The other three, Mandy, her husband Oliver and my partner Robin, were telling me it was a hole-in-one but I didn’t believe them. When I went down and saw for myself that the ball was in, I was jumping up and down like someone not wise. I was so excited.

“Then Mandy hit the ball and I thought ‘oh wow, it looks like it’s going in too’. I have to admit, there was a bit of hysteria when it did. We just couldn’t believe what had happened.”

“When Julie got her hole-in-one, I turned to Robin and Oliver and said ‘how am I supposed to compete with that?’. Then I hit mine. It was crazy,” said Mandy, from Magherafelt, who was left somewhat shocked by the experience.

Fellow golfers and friends have taken to social media to congratulate the amateur golfers.

Moyola Park Golf Club said: “Has to be a very rare event when 2 consecutive shots end up with a hole in one. Well done girls!”

One golfer wrote: “Well done, the bar will be delighted!”

While another said: “Unreal girls. Very well done!”

The achievement takes place as thousands of golfing fans converge on the north coast for the Irish Open at Portstewart to watch ten of the world’s top golfers.