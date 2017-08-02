Work of Coalisland maker featured

Coalisland furniture maker Ronan Lowery is one of six makers, whose work launched this year’s August Craft Month.

Archive film footage of Northern Ireland’s rich tradition of making has inspired an exhibition of contemporary work that has launched August Craft Month 2017.

Film Makers presents new pieces from six makers responding to heritage footage from Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive. The exhibition opened at Mid Antrim Museum, The Braid on July 27.

Ronan who runs the Design Onion studio in Belleek, has made a striking bench for the exhibition.

In his description of the project Ronan said: “For me, the archive footage inspires themes of storytelling, mark making and identity within the maker’s environment.

“We are all individual makers, unique in our practice but bound by tradition.”

Featuring functional and conceptual pieces by Alison Fitzgerald, Sharon Adams, Sheena Devitt, Nicola Gates, Peter Surginor and Ronan Lowery, it shows how their encounter with the archive has inspired new ideas and developments in each of the makers’ work.

A range of activities from dry-stone walling to drum-making, butter sculpting to creel weaving captured the group’s imagination and fed into the new work in ceramic, stone, basketry, furniture, textiles and silver. These works are seen alongside edited footage that shows the heritage inspiration in parallel with new films of the contemporary making process. Objects from the Mid Antrim Museum’s collection will be used as samples of materials and techniques seen in the archive.

This is one of more than 200 craft events taking place across Northern Ireland in August from exhibitions, festivals, workshops, craft fairs, artisan markets and craft trails highlighting the best in ceramics, glassmaking, jewellery making, textiles, wood turning and willow making.

With an amazing array of workshops, festivals, exhibitions, open studios, bus tours and talks aimed at attracting all ages and interests, Craft NI is encouraging people to get away from their computer screens and work with their hands.

For full details of all August Craft Month events visit: augustcraftmonth.com. Find out more about craft in your area all year round at www.craftni.org – subscribe for news, click on the interactive craft map to see, make or buy craft near you.