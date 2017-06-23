Work to start soon at Cookstown on major gas pipeline

Cookstown will be the latest area to experience development works for gas connections as part of the multi-million pounds Gas to the West energy infrastructure project. It is expected that work will commence on July 17.

SGN Natural Gas will be delivering natural gas mains, services and meters to nearly 40,000 customers over the next 40 years in eight towns across the west.

The eight towns scheduled to benefit from the £250m infrastructure investment are Strabane, Coalisland, Cookstown, Dungannon, Magherafelt, Omagh, Enniskillen and Derrylin.

SGN Natural Gas is currently constructing a new gas network in the Cookstown area as part of the Gas to the West project. The initial areas which will see work carried out are A29 Cookstown Road at the Junction of Agharan Road, the Cavan Road at the Junction of the Killyneill Road, the Strifehill Road and the Moneymore Road.

Darren Young, Head of Business Development with SGN Natural Gas, said they were delighted to be progressing with development works in the area with live gas connections in Cookstown expected in the winter of 2018.

He said: “As natural gas is the most environmentally friendly of the commonly used heating fuels, it can significantly reduce your carbon footprint, as well as improve the energy efficiency of your home. We are looking forward to connecting our first customers in Cookstown at some point in late 2018 with a view to rolling gas out across homes in the area in early 2019.”

Mr Young explained that as well as all the benefits of natural gas for consumers, Gas to the West will support around 200 jobs during the construction phase. The new gas infrastructure is also expected to sustain a significant number of ongoing jobs for installation sub-contractors and other related functions.

He added that SGN Natural Gas would continue to consult and engage with its stakeholders and the local community, businesses and residents in Cookstown during the project.

In order to inform businesses, Mid Ulster District Council is facilitating a business information event to hear first-hand from SGN Natural Gas, the planned works schedule in the Cookstown area. Following a presentation, SGN will be available to answer any questions that local businesses may have.

This event will take place on Wednesday 28th June at 12noon at the Glenavon House Hotel, 52 Drum Road, Cookstown. Light refreshments will be provided.