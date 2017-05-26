Work wellness week success

The staff at Specialist joinery group, Maghera have been enjoying a bumper wellness week.

This involved a range of activities from a Pilate’s class to lung capacity testing.

At Specialist the motto is “look after your staff and they will look after your customers” and the launch of specialist wellness week is a testament to just how well the staff are looked after.

Specialist see their people as loyal brand ambassadors and are among its most important resources, they are dedicated to improving the physical and mental health of every member of staff and creating an enjoyable, positive atmosphere to work in, after all a happy workforce is a productive workforce.

Over the course of the week several events took place in Specialist HQ starting off with the launch of a healthy eating drive, an extensive variety of complimentary healthy snacks including fresh fruit, low fat yoghurts and fruit juice was provided in the canteen for everybody to enjoy.

The very talented Tanya Young of TY Fitness also visited the factory to provide BMI testing for staff, deliver an interesting and informative talk on the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle and even carried out two introductory Pilate’s classes which proved very successful.

SJG’s next event was a smoking cessation workshop for any of their staff who wanted to try and give up smoking.

The workshop involved a short talk on the health benefits of stopping smoking, lung capacity testing and quit kit sign up.

The visit was very well received and as a result May 26 begins an eight week stop smoking clinic were those who attended will benefit from help and support on a weekly basis in their bid to kick the habit.

The week was rounded off with a “big healthy breakfast” on Friday consisting of porridge or scrambled eggs as well as the healthy snack that have been provided all week and a lunchtime staff walk.

“We are already excited for our next wellness week which we are certain will build on this year’s success, we want every member of our staff to continue to work here for as long as possible, investing in their future wellbeing both in and outside of work ensures this,” explained Ciaran O’Hagan Managing Director Specialist Joinery Group.

Specialist Joinery Group would like to take this opportunity to thank their incredible staff for their enthusiasm toward this event and a special mention to Tanya Young of TY fitness and Gillian McAtackney of the NHS Smoking Cessation service for their help.

