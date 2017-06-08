Workers put in place Magherafelt's new public artwork

The final touches were being put to Magherafelt's new £46,000 public artwork in the towncentre this afternoon.

Workers were putting in place the 'Our Story' sculpture, created by the artist Maurice Harron.

The acclaimed sculptor used designs submitted by more than 200 local people, including school children, community groups and individual members of the public.

Featuring individual panels depicting aspects of life important to the community, from family and children to history, work, music and dance, the artwork is laser-cut into marine quality steel, with large panels topped by a bronze sphere, representing the globe, and patterned using the ancient celtic art ‘Laten’.

The sculpture is the finishing touch to the £1.9m public realm scheme in the town centre, funded by Mid Ulster District Council and the Department for Communities.