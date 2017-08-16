Workshops at Augher garden

Some exciting new workshops are planned at Augher Community Garden in the coming weeks.

On Thursday August 24 there will be a Forage walk and preserving demonstration lead by Dermott Hughes, Forage Ireland, which will start from the grounds of Augher GFC,

Participants should assemble at 7pm for 7.15pm sharp walk start. This will be an opportunity to get out and have a short evening walk, learn about our wild fruits and what to do with them.

Participants are advised to wear suitable clothing and to bring a small jar to bring home some preserved produce.

On Thursday September 7 at 7.30pm there will be a Harvest Evening with a talk and demonstration on chutney making and general preserving of fruit and veg.

These workshops are open to everyone, booking is important to gauge numbers so contact 07714145692.