Young driver programme rolled out by Specsavers

Specsavers stores in Northern Ireland are partnering with young driver initiative, New Driver NI to roll out an advice and information programme to Years 13 and 14 students at secondary schools throughout Northern Ireland.

New Driver NI provides practical tips and information for both learners and those who have recently passed their test to help them stay safe on the roads.

The scheme which is led by Stephen Savage, engages directly with young people by delivering drive safe presentations at schools as well as offering online content at www.newdriverni.com and a comprehensive free magazine handed out to pupils.

Helping to launch the Specsavers and New Driver NI partnership were students from Holy Trinity College and Cookstown High School.

Holy Trinity’s Head of Key Stage 5, Maria Quinn said: “Our pupils have engaged with the New Driver NI programme over the past five years.

“It’s a very successful initiative which young people in our school find engaging and enlightening.

“They absolutely benefit from the range of worthwhile advice about driving on our roads today.”

New Driver NI also partners with PSNI, NI government’s Road Safety Department and corporate sponsors Crash and JMK Solicitors.