Search

cricket

The Ulster Bank Schools Cup draw was made by Sean Murphy of Ulster Bank (left) and Peter McMorran, President of the Northern Cricket Union.

The Ulster Bank Schools Cup draw was made by Sean Murphy of Ulster Bank (left) and Peter McMorran, President of the Northern Cricket Union.

0
Have your say

Belfast Royal Academy have received a tough draw in their bid for a hat-trick of titles in the Ulster Bank Schools Cricket Cup.

Although they received a first round bye they will travel to either Foyle College or Regent House in the second round. Last year’s runners-up RBAI were also one of seven sides to receive a free passage to the second round and they will play either Limavady Grammar School or Belfast High School.

The first and second round draws are:

Friends School, Lisburn v Carrickfergus GS (winners at home to Grosvenor GS in second round)

Limavady GS v Belfast High School (away to RBAI)

Wallace High School v Antrim GS (home to Methodist College)

Royal School Dungannon v RBAI II (away to Campbell College)

Ballyclare High School v Bangor GS (home to Lurgan College)

Ballymena Academy v Enniskillen Royal GS (away to Sullivan Upper)

Foyle College v Regent House (home to Belfast Royal Academy)

First round winners of Royal School Armagh v Coleraine GS and Strabane Academy v Down High School will meet in the second round.

o First round ties will be played by April 28 with the second round by May 12.