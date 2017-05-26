DERRY GAA: Oak Leafers name team to face Tyrone

Four players will make their Championship debuts for Derry when they take on Tyrone in Sunday's Ulster Quarter-final clash with Tyrone in Celtic Park (2.00pm)

As expected Ben McKinless starts in the No. 1 jersey with Niall Keenan named alongside Slaughtneil duo Brendan Rogers and Karl McKaigue in the full-back line.

Carlus McWilliams has been one of the county's most consistent performers this season and will likely be deployed in the sweeping role he has made his own as his makes his Ulster bow against the Red Hands.

Glen forward Danny Tallon is the fourth player who will be experiencing the Championship atmosphere for the first time with much expected of the Maghera player who has a happy knack of scoring scoring crucial goals.

Damian Barton has named plenty of experience as well with in total six of the team that started last season's ill fated clash given the chance to set the record straight from the first whistle this time while Mark Lynch is named among the substitutes.

The Derry senior team to face Tyrone in Ulster Championship this Sunday is:

1. Ben McKinless

2. Niall Keenan

3. Brendan Rogers

4. Karl McKaigue

5. Ciaran McFaul

6. Christopher McKaigue

7. Carlus McWilliams

8. Conor McAtamney

9. Danny Heavron

10. Ryan Bell

11. Niall Loughlin

12. Enda Lynn (C)

13. Danny Tallon

14. Emmett McGuckin

15. Benny Heron

(Substitutes) 16. Conor McLarnon; 17. Michael McEvoy; 18. Shane McGuigan; 19. Conor Nevin; 20. Mark Lynch; 21; Charlie Kielt; 22. Peter Hagan; 23. Oisin Duffin; 24. Conor McGrogan; 25; Gavin O’Neill; 26. Conor Doherty.