Eglish back in All-Ireland final after 27 years

Congratulations to St Patrick’s Eglish, who reached the All Ireland club camogie intermediate final with a 1-5 to 1-4 success over Gailltir.

The Eglish side faced tough opposition from Munster club Gailltir from Waterford in the All Ireland semi final, played in very damp conditions in Donaghmore Ashbourne.

The Eglish team got off to a great start after 4 minutes Niamh McNulty drove the sliothar over the bar for the first score. This settled the Eglish girls before Niamh McNulty drove over for second point in the tenth minute.

The first half was a very close affair with neither side giving a inch. The Waterford All star Trish Jackman had an opportunity to get a score for Gailltir from a free but it went wide of the post.

Whilst both sides were evenly matched and the first half was evenly contested it would have appeared that the Eglish side had the most of the play but were just failing to get scores on the board. Shauna Jordan worked hard in the middle of the field covering back and forward.

It was 15 minutes in when Trish Jackman scored Gailltir opening point from a free. Eglish kept working hard with Leanne Donnelly getting her first point to put the Eglish and Tyrone side two up going into the latter part of the first half. Both sides battled hard and Leanne Donnelly got her second score putting Eglish 3 up before Gailltir scored their second and final point of the first half.

The second half resumed with Gailltir took to the pitch looking determined to get the second half started.Eglish Captain Ciara McGready led the St Patrick’s side back out. The first 10 minutes saw both sides missing opportunities and looking nervous. Eglish continued to battle but failed to get the necessary scores they needed to get ahead.

Gailltir pressed hard and were rewarded with two points in succession. The sides were level 15 minutes in with Shauna Jordan still working hard she won the ball and in a sleek move to Leanne Donnellly the ball hit the post before Leanne pulled on the rebound to score that much needed goal, with much relief to the players and supporters.

Gailltir didn’t give up and continued to press the Tyrone and Ulster champions trying hard for that score. The much talked about All Star Trish Jackmann certainly never got an inch marked closely by Brenda Horsefield. Leanne Donnellly got her 4th score and 3rd point to ease Eglish that little bit forward with little time remaining.

Gailltir didn’t give up and scored a goal in the 25 minute. The Eglish defence battled hard and eventually the final whistle sounded.

Eglish - Leona Gallagher, Laura Mason Brenda Horsfield, Cathy Jordan, Aisling Donnelly, Kelley Cuddy, Claire Jordan, Shauna Jordan, Ciara McGready (C), Ciara Donnelly, Maria Haughey, Niamh McNulty 0-2, Aisling Jordan, Meabh McHugh, Leanne Donnelly 1-4. Subs - Lisa Marie Skeffington, Julie Lagan, Siobhan Hughes, Amy Barrett, Denise Galvin, Meabh McGleenan, Annette Jordan, Aine Donnelly.

There were emotional scenes after the final whistle. It has been 27 years since the Eglish club last appeared in the All Ireland Club final.

This year the team are managed by Martin Curry and sons from Middletown and the hard work has certainly paid off with a place in the All Ireland club final in Croke Park on Sunday 5th March.