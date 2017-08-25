CLUB-BY-CLUB PREVIEW: Swifts’ McAree views defence best form of attack

The loss of last season’s leading league goalscorer in Andrew Mitchell has put extra outside attention on Dungannon Swifts’ attacking output.

However, Swifts boss Rodney McAree considers the prime concern an internal review of the defensive backbone.

McAree will tackle Ards tonight in a clash between the top-flight’s only two teams left searching for a first point.

“I am more concerned about conceding soft goals,” said McAree. “The football we want to play can only work based on that solid defensive foundation first up.”