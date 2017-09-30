FOOTBALL: Rodney McAree feels Dungannon deserved tgheir point against Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree shares his thoughts after a 1-1 away draw with Glenavon in the Danske Bank Premiership

Fair enough result?

“Yes I think we deserved a point. If you look at the first half we got into good areas and we looked a threat and a force.

“We got in behind Glenavon in the first 25 minutes a number of times but we did not make enough of those opportunities and we have to be more clinical in front of goal.

“We need to get more shots of and we need to test their keeper a bit more but the pleasing thing for me is that we got into those areas and caused them problems.

“What about Paul McElroy’s goal?

“I thought he did very well and he played up-front on his own at various times.

“He gets hold of the ball very well and he deserved his goal.

“It was on his weaker foot and I am just glad Andrew Mitchell didn’t score because that would have been the first thing you would have asked me.

“But Andrew has gone and we have to move on and thankfully McElroy has started to fill his boots..

“He has exceptional well for us and he has done really well in our last two games.

“We have gone away to Crusaders and Glenavon against good centre-halves and good defenders and he has won headers, he has held the ball up and he has chased lost causes.

“He has done very well and I am very happy with him.”

Good form recently?

“Yes we have been doing well. We have won five, drawn two and lost one of our last eight games. And we have to take a wee bit of belief out of our last two results and take that into our next match against Ballymena United.”