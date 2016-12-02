I.F.A. to observe minute’s silence in memory of Chapecoense

The Irish Football Association (I.F.A.) will take part in a worldwide minute’s silence for the members of a Brazilian football team who died when the plane they were travelling in crashed earlier this week.

The minute’s silence is being organised by world football governing body, F.I.F.A.

F.I.F.A. sent a letter to football associations all over the world on Thursday asking them to observe the minute’s silence this weekend and requested that all players wear black armbands during the games.

Brazilian football club Associagäo Chapecoense de Futebol were on their way to Medelin to play the final of the Copa Sudamericana when the plane they were travelling crashed after running out of fuel.

In total 71 people died in the crash, including members of Chapecoense. Six people survived.

The plane, operated by Bolivian-based charter airline Lamia, was flying from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, in Bolivia, to Medellin, in Colombia.