IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena’s David Jeffrey hoping for the same again

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey is demanding the ‘same again’ when Dungannon Swifts visit the Showgrounds on Saturday.

The Sky Blues shrugged off the disappointment of two previous Danske Premiership defeats - against Ards and Glenavon - to claim a famous Irish Cup victory at home to Cliftonville last week.

It may have taken a sudden-death penalty shoot-out to separate the teams at the finish, but the celebrations said it all as United earned a sixth round tie against H&W Welders.

Jeffrey, who has snapped up Ards striker Joe McKinney, now wants another 90 minutes of passion and commitment when Rodney McAree bring’s his Swifts to Warden Street.

“They turned us over at our place earlier in the season, running out convincing 4-1 winners, so we know what Dungannon are capable of,” warned Jeffrey.

“We were well beaten on that occasion. But I was delighted with the performance against Cliftonville last week, which came on the back of two disappointing results against Ards and Glenavon.

“The game against Glenavon was particularly poor as we blew a 3-1 half-time lead. We defended poorly in the second half and gifted them three goals. But we worked on things in training and our defending was spot on against Cliftonville.

“I was delighted for the Board and the supporters and overjoyed from my players an staff. It was a really tough cup tie. We now have to repeat that type of performance against Dungannon."