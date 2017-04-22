IRISH LEAGUE: Dungannon fire four past Carrick

In-form Dungannon Swifts hammered Carrick Rangers by 4-0 in a one-sided game at Stangmore Park.

All four goals came in the first half.

The first arrived after four minutes when Andrew Mitchell grabbed his 25th of the Danske Bank Premiership season.

He met a cross from the left and headed home from close range.

Dungannon doubled their lead in the eighth minute, Ryan Harpur slotting home after Mitchell’s strike was saved.

The Swifts stretched their lead to 3-0 in the 20th minute as Kris Lowe clipped a cross towards Harpur, who grabbed the goal.

Dungannon added number four in the 37th minute.

Cormac Burke sent in a corner and Fra Brennan was free to head it in.

The impressive Jamie Glackin saw an audacious effort come back off the crossbar as the home side pushed for more.

There were no more goals in the second half, although Dungannon did have plenty of chances with Harpur, Glackin and Burke all going close.

Late on the visitors lost TJ Murray to a red card.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Addis, Lowe, Brennan, Armstrong, O’Rourke, Wilson, Harpur, Burke, McMahon, Glackin, Mitchell

Subs: Fitzpatrick, Teggart, Lavery, Clucas, Lockhart.

CARRICK RANGERS: Briers, Quigley, Smyth, Kelly, McNally, M Murray, Noble, Rice, TJ Murray, McAllister, O’Brien

Subs: Larmour, Elder, Taggart, McConnell, Surgenor.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare).