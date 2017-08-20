IRISH LEAGUE: Dungannon’s Rodney McAree disappointed at heavy loss to champions Linfield

Dungannon Swifts manager, Rodney McAree was left disappointed at his side’s performance in a 4-0 home loss to Linfield.

“If we are going to concede goals the way we are conceding them, we are going to lose games.

“At half-time you’re reasonably happy with how you have played, but obviously you’re not happy at how you have shipped goals.

“They were all preventable, they were all poor goals.

“I struggle to remember the last time we’ve actually been cut open with a good goal and one that hasn’t been from our own downfall.

“I’m disappointed from that point of view.

“I still feel as if we had positives from the game, but it’s nowhere near good enough.”

Lack of firepower up front does not overly concern McAree.

“At the moment the only thing I’m concerned about is the amount of goals we are conceding (nine in three games). I think that has to be corrected first and foremost.

“If you had someone who was going to score three goals a game for you, at the moment you would still struggle to win games.

We’ve Ards on Friday night and it’s a fixture we look at and we feel as though we can get something out of it.

David Healy was happy at a third straight win.

“It was a good win - scoring four goals away from home and another clean sheet.

“It’s about being clinical in the early stages of the season.

“You need to be clinical and ruthless in winning games and totting up points, and we’ll see where it takes us.

“For the first 20 minutes it was probably a non-event for ourselves.

“Dungannon started on the front foot until we got the first goal, which was a fantastic goal for us, and it gave us the platform to go on and add to it before half-time.

“We were probably fortunate at half-time to go in 3-0 up, but you are always delighted - especially away from home - to go in three up having not played that well.

“A third win is great and it is important we rack up points to put ourselves in a good position.”

“There is no need to be too fancy. It’s about winning games, especially in the early part of the season.

“Later on in the season it will give us a wee platform to hopefully go on and be successful.”