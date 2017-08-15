Search

IRISH LEAGUE: Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree wants result against Glenavon

Rodney McAree
Rodney McAree

As Dungannon Swifts prepare to travel to Glentoran on Tuesday night Rodney McAree admitted his side passed up a glorious opportunity for three points on Saturday.

McAree’s team had started well against Coleraine at Stangmore Park before a red card for the Bannsiders’ defender Steven Douglas seemed to impact the home side more than the visitors who ran out 3-1 winners,

“I thought until Steven Douglas’ dismissal we were the better side.

“We created some great chances and probably shaded the first 10 minutes of the second-half.

Once the red card happens we stopped playing and got very sloppy, which Coleraine took advantage of.

“The last 30 minutes made it a very unsatisfactory day.

“We have to defend better from set-pieces against the Glens.”