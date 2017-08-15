IRISH LEAGUE: Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree wants result against Glenavon

As Dungannon Swifts prepare to travel to Glentoran on Tuesday night Rodney McAree admitted his side passed up a glorious opportunity for three points on Saturday.
McAree’s team had started well against Coleraine at Stangmore Park before a red card for the Bannsiders’ defender Steven Douglas seemed to impact the home side more than the visitors who ran out 3-1 winners,
“I thought until Steven Douglas’ dismissal we were the better side.
“We created some great chances and probably shaded the first 10 minutes of the second-half.
Once the red card happens we stopped playing and got very sloppy, which Coleraine took advantage of.
“The last 30 minutes made it a very unsatisfactory day.
“We have to defend better from set-pieces against the Glens.”
