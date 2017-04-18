IRISH LEAGUE: Euro spot the goal for Dungannon boss McAree

Rodney McAree has warned Dungannon Swifts cannot lose focus as the race for seventh enters its final fortnight.

The Swifts beat Glentoran 2-1 in the Danske Bank Premiership to reignite their hopes of securing a play-off for European qualification.

But they need two more wins from their final three games to make sure.

They face Ballinamallard United on Tuesday night, before hosting Carrick and Portadown on the last two weekends.

McAree said: “We are still only three points ahead of Ards and we have to be mindful of that.

“Ards can upset the applecart somewhat by finishing seventh.

“We have to make sure that we are focused.

“There are still nine points to play for, there are three games to go, and we have to capitalise and build on what we have achieved today.”

Dungannon came from behind to beat the Glens in style.

A Fra Brennan own goal saw the visitors lead at the break.

But the Swifts levelled it up with 15 minutes remaining through a Chris Hegarty header.

Jamie Glackin then hit an 89th-minute wonder-strike to cap a stirring fightback.

Glackin has had an impressive season with the Tyrone club and the quality of his goal came as no surprise to McAree.

“He does it week in, week out in training,” he revealed.

“The finish was nothing short of spectacular and I’m delighted for him.”