IRISH LEAGUE: Owens off bench to give Mallards draw at Dungannon

Danske Bank Premiership

Dungannon 2 Ballinamallard 2

Ballinamallard hit back to secure a point in a dramatic game at Stangmore Park when Niall Owens came off the bench to score in stoppage time.

A flying start from Dungannon brought a goal after 90 seconds. Jamie Glackin met a cross from Jarlath O’Rourke, guiding a looping header over the goalkeeper to give the home side the early advantage.

Paul McElroy had a chance to double the Swifts’ lead, winning possession and hitting a dipping shot which landed on the roof of the net.

At the other end Johnny Lafferty’s attempt from 25 yards drew a decent stop from Andy Coleman.

Andrew Mitchell, the Swifts’ 18-goal top scorer, then won possession and drilled a shot over.

Next, Lafferty tried his luck with an ambitious effort with his back to goal but once more Coleman was alert to the danger.

Towards the end of the half Adam Lecky headed wide after climbing to meet a corner from Jason McCartney.

Just before the break the Mallards suffered a blow when influential midfielder James McKenna limped off with an injury.

The second half was a story of two penalties. First Dungannon wasted a chance to double their lead after failing to convert a spot kick won by McElroy five minutes after the restart. Goalkeeper Cameron Crawford got both hands to Mitchell’s kick to keep it at 1-0.

The Mallards were then handed a chance to level in the 67th minute after Lecky was fouled by Chris Hegarty. Lecky stepped forward himself and made no mistake to bring the sides level.

Douglas Wilson went close to firing the home side back in front. He got plenty of dip on his free-kick, lifting it up and over the wall, but the ball clipped the crossbar before bouncing to safety.

Dungannon went back in front when a corner was turned into the path of Wilson, who rattled home to make it 2-1.

Lecky was then shown a red card for a rash challenge.

Owens, though, had the final say, scoring with a crisp low finish in stoppage time after a pass from Ryan Mayse.

DGN SWIFTS: Coleman, Armstrong, Hegarty, Wilson, O’Rourke, Harpur, Glackin, Teggart (Lockhart, 83), McMahon (Burke, 71), McElroy (Lavery, 71), Mitchell

Subs not used: Addis, Lowe

BALLINAMALLARD UTD: Crawford, McLaughlin, McGinty, McKenna (McMenamin, 42), McCartney, McCabe, McConnell, Lecky, Mayse, Lafferty, McIlwaine (Owens, 62)

Subs not used: McGrath, Frempong, Elliott

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn)