IRISH LEAGUE: Swifts deserved to lose feisty derby at Shamrock Park - says McAree

Rodney McAree admitted Dungannon Swifts lacked the hunger shown by Portadown after suffering derby day misery following a heated affair at Shamrock Park.

The Swifts crashed to a 2-0 defeat against the league’s bottom club and McAree, who had no complaints with the result, instead turned his focus on what was a poor performance from his side.

“We didn’t deserve anything from the game,” he said.

Mark McAllister, a former Dungannon player, had given Portadown a 37th minute lead before Stephen Hughes wrapped up the win in the second half.

And McAree felt the Swifts had been out-battled by their opponents who simply wanted to win more than his troops.

“We didn’t compete as much as Portadown,” he added.

Swift's keeper, Andy Coleman is handed a red card for dissent after the final whistle following Saturday's match at Shamrock Park. Photo by TONY HENDRON/Presseye.com.

“Portadown wanted to win more than us. Their Premiership survival was more important to them today than us trying to break into the top six.

“I thought that was evident in how they played and how we played.”

McAree felt the Swifts lacked basic effort.

“I’m disappointed as the one thing we ask for first and foremost is hard work, and I don’t think we worked hard enough today,” he added. “I don’t think our players worked as hard as they needed to to get a result.”

By contrast it was a memorable day for Niall Currie, appointed to the Portadown hot-seat earlier this month.

Currie took comfort from the desire and enthusiasm shown by his side and felt the Ports fully deserved their three points.

“I thought our application was superb. Our enthusiasm, our desire - all the things that you are looking for,” he said.

“You need that - especially the situation we are in - but I didn’t think we were devoid of quality today either.

� Presseye.com, 17th Dec, 2016 Danske Bank Premiership. Portadown v Dungannon Swifts . Portadown's Stephen Hughes and Swifts' Douglas Wilson during Saturday's match at Shamrock Park. Photo by TONY HENDRON/Presseye.com.

“We created quite a few chances in the game and, coming in at half-time, I thought we deserved to be more than 1-0 up.”

Red Mist

The red mist had descended at Shamrock Park as three players were sent off as Portadown gained revenge for an emphatic defeat by Swifts earlier in the season.

Chris Hegarty and Keith O’Hara were dismissed for two yellow cards as both sides finished the game with 10 men.

After the final whistle, Swifts goalkeeper Andy Coleman was also booked again for dissent - resulting in a third sending-off.

The red card madness overshadowed Currie’s first win since taking charge of his hometown club earlier this month.

For Dungannon, it was a hugely disappointing result and performance.

They had won the previous meeting 6-0 back in October, but never came anywhere near that level of performance.

Portadown had recalled McAllister and he made a big difference, scoring one and laying on the second for Hughes.

Hughes had gone close after a quarter of an hour when his right-foot strike crashed back off the post.

At the other end a free-kick from Andrew Mitchell was well stopped by the goalkeeper.

That aside, the Swifts were never in the game and fell behind in the 37th minute.

Another Hughes effort came back off the same post he had earlier struck but this time dropped to McAllister. He took a touch before firing home right-footed to spark celebrations among the home crowd.

Dungannon improved in the second half but their growing momentum was stalled by Hegarty’s sending off.

He went in rashly on Aaron Haire, drawing a second yellow card from referee Arnold Hunter. But the Ports’ numerical advantage lasted six minutes.

In the 72nd minute O’Hara followed Hegarty for an early bath after he too received a second booking.

Dungannon’s fate was confirmed when they conceded a second in the 74th minute.

Hughes ran on to a clever pass from McAllister and took the ball around a player before finishing smartly.

PORTADOWN: McCaughey, Carson, Breen, Oman, O’Hara, Henderson, Garrett, Shannon (Parker, 62), Hughes, Haire (Ferris, 68), McAllister; Subs not used: C Larkin, R Larkin, Brown.

DGN SWIFTS: Coleman, Burns, Hegarty, Armstrong, O’Rourke (McElroy, 62), Wilson, Harpur (Lowe, 46), Glackin, Teggart, Burke (McMahon, 46), Mitchell; Subs not used: Addis, Fitzpatrick.

Referee: Arnold Hunter (Maguiresbidge).