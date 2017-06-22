Northern Ireland Women’s U19s to face Spain, Germany and Scotland

Northern Ireland will face Spain, Germany and Scotland in the group stages of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship.

The draw for the finals, which are being staged in Northern Ireland from 8-20 August, was held at Belfast City Hall this afternoon.

This is a fantastic opportunity for our girls to test themselves against some of the best teams in Europe. Alfie Wylie, National Women’s Coach

The other group will see holders France, England, Italy and the Netherlands face each other.

The group games will be played in four venues across Northern Ireland: National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast; Mourneview Park, Lurgan; Ballymena Showgrounds and Shamrock Park, Portadown.

Northern Ireland’s first game of the tournament will see them take on Spain, last year’s runners-up, at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on 8 August (19:00 kick-off).

In their second Group A game, at Mourneview Park in Lurgan on 11 August (19:00), they will face Scotland.

And their third and final group game will be against Germany at Ballymena Showgrounds on 14 August (19:00).

The winners and runners-up in both groups will face each other in the semi-finals at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

After the draw, National Women’s Coach Alfie Wylie said: “It’s fantastic and very exciting. We can look forward to three wonderful games.

“Taking on Spain, who were finalists last year, in the first game will be a great occasion. They are a superb team from a top footballing country.

“The senior teams of all three nations are taking part in the Women’s Euros this summer. This is a fantastic opportunity for our girls to test themselves against some of the best teams in Europe.”

Tickets are now on sale via the Ticketmaster website.

The full list of fixtures for the tournament is as follows:

8 August

Scotland v Germany

National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast 15:00

Northern Ireland v Spain

National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast 19:00

Italy v England

Mourneview Park, Lurgan 15:00

France v Netherlands

Ballymena Showgrounds 15:00

11 August

Italy v France

National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast 15:00

Netherlands v England

National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast 19:00

Germany v Spain

Shamrock Park, Portadown 15:00

Northern Ireland v Scotland

Mourneview Park, Lurgan 19:00

14 August

Netherlands v Italy

Shamrock Park, Portadown 15:00

England v France

Ballymena Showgrounds 15:00

Spain v Scotland

Mourneview Park, Lurgan 19:00

Northern Ireland v Germany

Ballymena Showgrounds 19:00

17 August

Semi-Final 1 – Winners of Group A v Runners-up Group B

National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast 15:00

Semi-Final 2 – Winners of Group B v Runners-up Group A

National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast 19:00

20 August

Final National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast 19.30