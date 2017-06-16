Rea, Best and Davis recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

Double World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, Ireland rugby captain Rory Best and Northern Ireland skipper Steve Davis have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Rea, who is on course to become the first rider ever to win the World Superbike title for the third season in a row, has been awarded an MBE for services to motorcycling.

Ireland rugby captain Rory Best has been awarded an OBE.

The Ballyclare man is following in the footsteps of five-time world champion Joey Dunlop, who was awarded the MBE and OBE.

Rugby star Best has been awarded an OBE for his services to the sport, having racked up 104 caps for his country and playing 13 years with Ulster.

The 34-year-old, who is currently touring New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions, dedicated his honour to the hundreds of people he believes have helped him carve out a distinguished international rugby career.

"I'm just so surprised and humbled; it's such a massive honour," he said.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has been awarded an MBE for services to football.

"To be recognised for contributing to a sport, for someone to feel I'm worthy of being nominated, and then to be deemed worthy, it's quite incredible," he added.

Northern Ireland captain Davis has been awarded an MBE for services to football.