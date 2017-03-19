Rodney McAree piles praise on ‘honest’ Andrew Mitchell

Rodney McAree praised Andrew Mitchell after the striker’s double helped Dungannon claim a hard-fought draw against Cliftonville.

The forward took his tally for the season to 23 goals - 22 of them in the league - with this brace.

Mitchell has already agreed to join Glenavon in the summer, but McAree insists he still has a big role to play over the coming weeks.

“A couple of people asked me recently was there any danger of him losing focus because he’s going to Glenavon - there is no case of that whatsoever,” the Swifts boss said.

“He is the most honest guy, he’s a fantastic lad to have around and he will continue to put in performances like today between now and the end of the season. I expect him to score more goals.”

Having fallen behind to Aaron Haire’s goal, Mitchell got Dungannon right back in this game with two trademark finishes.

First he got on the end of a corner whipped in by Thomas Lockhart and slotted home.

Then he reacted quickest after Cormac Burke’s strike rebounded off the crossbar, prodding the ball past the goalkeeper.

Despite allowing the lead to slip, McAree felt it was a point gained.

And he was pleased by his side’s response to the 2-0 defeat at Glenavon last time out.

He added: “On the back of last week’s performance it has to be a point gained.”

Cliftonville are now without a win in their last five league games.

However, boss Gerard Lyttle feels it is only a matter of time before their luck turns.

“It’s about getting that one win - whether it’s a 1-0 or a 2-1,” he said.

“A wee bit of luck - that’s all you’re looking for. I’m a true believer that, if you work hard, your luck changes.”