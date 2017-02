Crusaders will meet Linfield in the quarter-finals of the Tennents Irish Cup.

The Belfast pair will face off at Seaview on Saturday, March 4.

There are derby ties in North Antrim and Mid Ulster where Portadown go to Glenavon and Ballymena United will host Coleraine.

Championship highfliers, Warrenpoint Town, the only no Premier side remaining, will go to Dungannon Swifts.