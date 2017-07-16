GAELIC GAMES: Tyrone retain Ulster Senior Football Championship title with win over Down

Tyrone retained their Ulster SFC title with a comprehensive win over Down in Sunday’s decider at a sunsoaked Clones.
Tyrone led 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time but pulled away after the break, picking off regular points and scoring two goals through substitute Ronan O’Neill.
The Red Hands’ 2-17 to 0-15 success secured a 15th Ulster crown for the county and a sixth Anglo-Celt Cup triumph for their manager Mickey Harte.
Defender Cathal McCarron was sent-off late on for his part in a fracas.
Tyrone’s Kieran McGeary was black-carded for pulling down Jerome Johnston in first-half injury-time, with Down’s Kevin McKernan meeting a similar fate early in the second half.
Tyrone: N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; D Mulgrew, N Sludden, K McGeary; M Bradley, S Cavanagh, M Donnelly. Subs: M O’Neill, L Brennan, R Brennan, M Cassidy, R Donnelly, D McClure, D McCurry, Justin McMahon, C McShane, C Meyler, R O’Neill.
Down: M Cunningham; N McParland, G McGovern, D O’Hagan; D O’Hanlon, C McGovern, C Mooney; K McKernan, N Donnelly; J Murphy, C Maginn, S Millar; J Johnston, C Harrison, R Johnston.
Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)
Attendance: 31,912
