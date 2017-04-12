Hudson Kennaugh in Enkalon Trophy bid at Bishopscourt

South African rider Hudson Kennaugh will be a dark horse to lift the Enkalon Trophy this weekend at Bishopscourt for Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki team.

Kennaugh is preparing to make his debut at next month’s Vauxhall International North West 200 and tested the KMR Kawasaki ZX-10R Superbike and Supertwin machines on Wednesday at Kirkistown.

The 36-year-old previously raced at Bishopscourt in Co Down in 2008 on a Yamaha R6 but Kennaugh will effectively be starting from scratch at the traditional Easter Saturday meeting in the 1000cc class, when his rivals include Manx rider Dan Kneen.

An accomplished short circuit rider, he finished third in the 2015 National Superstock 1000 Championship behind Ulster riders Josh Elliott and Alastair Seeley.

With no previous winners of the famous silverware in action on Saturday, a new name will be etched on the trophy and Kennaugh will be hoping to use his British championship pedigree to good effect.

In addition to the ZX-10R Superbike, Kennaugh may also ride Farquhar’s IEG BMW at the North West 200 and will be part of a four-man team at the Isle of Man TT, with Lee Johnston, Peter Hickman and Danny Webb all competing on Kawasaki Supertwin machines prepared by former winner Farquhar in the Lightweight race.

Saturday’s entry at Bishopscourt also includes William Dunlop on his IC Racing/Caffrey International Yamaha R6, plus Cody Nally, who was in excellent form as he chalked up a hat-trick at the opening round of the Masters series last month.

Alistair Kirk, Luke Johnston, Charles Stuart and 2016 Irish Supersport champion Jason Lynn will also be contenders for the rostrum.

The winner of the Enkalon Trophy will be decided over two legs in the Superbike class.

Admission is £10 per adult, with children under 16 admitted free. Practice takes place from 9am with racing from around 11am.