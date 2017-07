Saturday is moving day at the DDF Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation and Michael Hoey carded a two under par 70 to take a step up the leaderboard.

Out in one over 37, the lone Ulsterman in the field played lovely on the back nine, grabbing three birdies to finish the day on six under par.

Michael Hoey of Northern Ireland, on the 16th during Day 3 of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Portstewart Golf Club

It left him eight shots behind the leader, Frenchman Julien Quesne, who matched Australian Scott Hend with a carding third round 64’s.