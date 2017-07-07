IRISH OPEN: There is still more to come says Rahm

Jon Rahm says there is more to come as he sets his sights on overnight leaders Benjamin Hebert and Daniel Im.

The Spaniard is currently one shot behind them after carding a second round 67 at Portstewart.

And he was delighted to be within touching distance of the lead as he feels he has not hit top gear yet.

“It’s an amazing position. Like I said, I haven’t played my best golf yet, so I really surprised myself to put myself in this position,” he told the News Letter.

“Once I get on a roll, I keep trying to get the ball rolling.

“To be honest at the start of the week, I would not expect myself to be in this position with this score.

“Like I said, I haven’t played my best golf on links courses yet, but the last two days have put myself wrong.

“I’ve been playing some great golf and hitting some great shots and putting better than I have probably all year long. All together, some really good scores.

“It started a little bit tougher. The rain was there on and off for the first few holes, it was a little colder, which always makes it a little harder.

“I was able to adjust, and starting the way I started with two perfect shots to two feet for birdie, it gives me a lot of confidence.

“And then hang on till that putt on 14 and making that bomb for eagle really got me going.”

Hebert posted four birdies on the front-nine, followed by a further three on the back-nine, leaving the Frenchman on five under.

Two bogies spoiled a strong round, but the effort was enough to place him in control with Im.

Remarkably the put his change of form down to some new footwear.

“I changed them at the start of the season and I feel good in the shoes, but those ones are better I think,” he explained.

“I practiced a lot this weekend with my coach. We did very good job with all my team, because we’ve got a lot of persons around, physio and fitness coach, my technical coach, my caddie, also, and we had a big talk all together, trying to find things that don’t really work. Good work I think.

Hebert is predicting an enthralling finish at Portstewart in front of a big crowd.

“Yes, it’s going to be very exciting,” he said.

“We know Irish people bring a big crowd and very good public, also.”

Im’s form was equally sumptuous as he shot six birdies during Friday, but a bogey on No. 3 left him cursing his luck.

The American was more conservative on the second-nine of his round, doing the damage much earlier in the day.

“I was first one out; cold, rainy, so I just kind of plugged along and just kind of kept putting and playing and hitting balls and putting and ended up with 22 putts,” he said.

“I just want to keep playing like how I’m doing right now, and enjoy this beautiful Portstewart Golf Course, and then see what happens at the end.”