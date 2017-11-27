Jonathan Rea makes BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 shortlist

Three times World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been included on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist

It is the first time the Ballyclare man has made it onto the 12-strong list of potential champions.

He made history this year when he became the first man to win the World Superbike Champions for a third successive year.

Rea went on to break Colin Edwards' 15-year record for the number of points scored in a season, ending up on 556. He was also made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

The Northern Irishman's 16 wins in 2017 took his career tally to 54, just five behind the all-time record held by by four-time champion Carl Fogarty.

The other nominees are:

Elise Christie - Short Track Speed Skating; Sir Mo Farah - Athletics, Chris Froome - Cycling, Lewis Hamilton - F1, Anthony Joshua - Boxing, Harry Kane - Football

Johanna Konta - Tennis, Jonnie Peacock - Para-athletics, Adam Peaty - Swimming, Anya Shrubsole - Cricket, Bianca Walkden - Taekwondo

They will go forward to a public vote on the night of the live show in Liverpool on Sunday, December.,17.