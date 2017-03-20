Keith Farmer in British Supersport return

Clogher’s Keith Farmer will replace injury victim Luke Jones at the opening three rounds of the Dickies British Supersport Championship on the Team Appleyard Macadam Racing Yamaha.

Farmer has been unable to nail down a full-time ride for 2017 despite impressing last season in the National Superstock 1000 series, when he finished third on the Quay Garage Racing Honda.

With teams requiring riders to bring a budget of up to £50,000 to secure a competitive ride, some of Ulster’s most talented names have been priced out of contention, including Jordanstown’s Andy Reid and 2015 Superstock 1000 champion Josh Elliott, while Carrick’s Alastair Seeley – like Farmer a two-time British champion – only recently secured a late deal to ride for Spirit Motorcycles in the Supersport class.

Farmer takes over the ride from Jones, who sustained a hand injury during testing, and will have his first outing on the Yamaha R6 at the official Donington Park test on Wednesday.

Team manager Robin Appleyard said: “We are extremely lucky to have been able to secure Keith, who clearly deserves to be in the paddock with a competitive machine. There is no questioning his talent and we feel sure he can do an excellent job for us.

“We hope this also provides Keith with opportunities within the paddock once Luke returns to action.”

British Superbike prospect Glenn Irwin also returns to action on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati tomorrow as the countdown continues to the opening round at Donington from March 31-April 2.