NW200: Guy Martin withdrawn from Superstock race by Honda

Guy Martin will not compete in the Superstock race on Thursday evening at the North West 200 as a precaution following John McGuinness’s crash earlier in Superbike practice.

McGuinness is being treated for a suspected broken leg at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after the Honda Racing rider came off at Primrose corner.

Guy Martin has been withdrawn from the Thursday Superstock race at the North West 200 by Honda.

A statement issued by the Honda Racing team on Thursday evening said Martin’s entry in the Superstock race had been withdrawn as a precaution while McGuinness’s Honda Fireblade is being held by the organisers.

The statement said: “During Superbike qualifying at the North West 200 today, Honda Racing’s John McGuinness was involved in an incident at Primrose Hill.

“Within a short time of the incident John was transported by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he is currently undergoing treatment for a suspected broken right leg.

“As is standard procedure following such an incident, John’s motorcycle is being held by race organisers after which time it will be released to the team.

“As the team is unable to analyse John’s bike before this evening’s Superstock race, the Honda Racing team has opted to withdraw Guy Martin’s entry in today’s Superstock race as a precaution.

“The Honda Racing team and John would like to thank the prompt action of the marshals, circuit staff and emergency services.”