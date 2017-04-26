Paul Jordan tests new BMW Superstock machine at Kirkistown

Paul Jordan tested the Evolution Camping BMW Superstock machine he will ride at the Cookstown 100 for the first time at Kirkistown on Tuesday.

The Magherafelt rider is preparing to make his debut in the 1000cc class on the roads at his home meeting in Co Tyrone this weekend.

Jordan was the man of the meeting at the Orritor circuit in 2016, where he qualified on pole for the Supersport race.

He finished fifth in the 600cc class and fourth in the Supertwins race, with victory in the 125cc event capping a proud day for the Ulster rider.

Jordan is continuing to ride under the B&W Site Sealants banner in 2017 and has acquired Tarran Mackenzie’s British championship-winning Kawasaki for the Supersport races, plus a Kawasaki Supertwin.

He will make the step up to the big bike class on the BMW S1000RR, which is being backed by Isle of Man company Evolution Camping.

“I was quite nervous to start with but I found the Evolution Camping BMW quite easy to get used to riding today at Kirkistown, despite conditions being less than perfect,” Jordan said.

“Apart from the extra power and initial turn-in not being as aggressive as what I’m used to with a 600, I feel I’ll be able to get used to riding the BMW and the extra-horsepower quite quickly.”

Jordan began the 2017 Irish National road racing season with an impressive fourth place in the Supersport race in tricky conditions at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was involved in a battle for the rostrum with Superbike winner Derek Sheils, narrowly losing out on the final lap.

“I was just a bit too cautious going into Castle corner on the last lap and Derek passed me,” he said.

“I was disappointed to miss out on the podium and that’s the difference this year. I’d have been happy with fourth this time last year, but I need to be getting onto the podium now.”

Jordan, who was caught up in a crash with Guy Martin on the first lap of the Superbike race at Tandragee, will make his Isle of Man TT debut this season.