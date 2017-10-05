Plans in gear for new road race in Co. Fermanagh next year

Plans are underway to revive the Enniskillen 100 road races next year more than six decades since the last race was held between the hedges in Co Fermanagh in 1952.

After running the successful Irish short circuit championship meeting at St Angelo since 2012, the Enniskillen District and Motorcycle Club Ltd has confirmed that an application has been submitted to hold a new road race in 2018 in addition to the ISB meeting.

Previously held between 1929 and 1952, the Enniskillen 100 races were run on a 6.26-mile ‘triangle’ circuit.

The short circuit event at St Angelo was established as a commemorative event five years ago before acquiring championship status in 2013.

A club spokesperson said: “The club have met with senior Council officers about the proposed road race and the benefits it would bring to the area, and their plans were received positively.

“The club have been asked to provide further information about the finances involved and they look forward to their second meeting.

“Members of the club have visited residents as well as farmers around the proposed circuit and found the local community to be overwhelmingly supportive.

“An event of this nature is a massive undertaking and road racing isn’t just a motorsport event, but also an opportunity to bring the whole community together. Not only would it showcase how welcoming County Fermanagh is, but the race also increase tourism for the area,” he added.

“With many road races through the North and South of Ireland, and with riders, teams and fans prepared to travel any lengths to catch the thrills of road racing, the event would introduce a new opportunity to the area as it would be the only road race in the west of Northern Ireland.”

The proposed circuit covers a 3.1-mile layout in the quiet countryside in Co Fermanagh, with the Benaughlin and Cuilcagh mountains providing a scenic backdrop.

The annual St Angelo Irish short circuit meeting takes place this weekend, hosting the penultimate round of the Irish Superbike Championship ahead of the finale at the Sunflower Trophy races from October 20-21.

The spokesperson added: “The club have been continuously fundraising for many years and are thankful to the support of all those who have contributed towards funding, with special thanks to the Britton family.

“We encourage more people to visit St. Angelo on Saturday, which will help with raising of funds towards the future road race.

“There are also sponsorship opportunities available for local businesses and the club are currently actively seeking title sponsors and individual race sponsors.”

There are currently three Irish National road races in Northern Ireland, with the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100 and Armoy meetings joining the international North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix on the calendar.