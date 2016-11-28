Pomeroy and Rock claim Ulster titles

Pomeroy and Rock made it a Tyrone double on Sunday, returning from Park Esler with the Ulster Intermediate and Junior titles.

Pomeroy comprehensively defeated Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne to bridge a

12 -year gap to secure a second Ulster Intermediate title.

One of the survivors from that 2004 triumph, Denver Nugent, was absolutely delighted with the 2-15 to 0-9 victory.

“The one bit of advice that I gave to the younger lads was to go out and enjoy it,” said Denver.

“Twelve years ago I was probably too young to enjoy it but now I can sit back and take it all in and it’s absolutely brilliant.

“We have been saying it all year and I know that it’s a cliché but we have a great squad who can come off the bench and make an impact and you saw that again there today.

“They aren’t coming off the bench just to give men a rest, they are coming off to make an impact and a contribution and that’s the way it needs to be.

“We didn’t play well in the first half. That’s the thing that we spoke about in the changing rooms at the break, people have described us as a second half time and lets go out and show that and that’s what we did.”

It was more difficult for Rock who required an extra-time Aidan McGarrity goal to see off another Monaghan side, Blackhill in the Junior final.

With time running out Rock were two points up but they were pegged back as the Monaghan champions forced extra time.

In that extra time Rock moved four points in front but again they had to work their socks off to get over the finishing line.

Former Tyrone star Ciaran Gourley has enjoyed unbelievable success during his career and he got in a timely block right at the end to prevent a draw.

“I suppose you could say that we had to win that game two or three times but you have to give credit to Blackhill for the way that they battled,” said Ciaran.

“We didn’t play as well as we are capable off but the lads all dug deep and at the end of the day we got the victory and that is all that matters.

“It’s a special year for the club and this just crowns it off and hopefully we can push on in the All-Ireland series in the New Year.”