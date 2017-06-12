TT 2017: 'Gutted' Hutchinson says 'I didn't stand a chance'

Ian Hutchinson says a punctured front tyre was the cause of his crash in the Senior TT.

The Yorkshireman suffered a broken left femur in the incident at the 27th Milestone on the Mountain section as he disputed the lead of the race with Peter Hickman on lap two.

The Tyco BMW rider, who is bing treated in hospital in Liverpool, took to Twitter on Monday morning and said he ‘didn’t stand a chance’.

Hutchy tweeted: ‘Thanks to @manxathlete for the footage showing punctured deformed front tyre. I didn’t stand a chance, same leg, in a bad way. I’m gutted’.

The 37-year-old won the Superbike and Superstock races to move onto 16 TT wins, making him the third most successful solo competitor ever at the event behind Ulsterman Joey Dunlop (26 wins) and John McGuinness (23 wins). Hutchinson’s win in the Superstock race was the Northern Ireland-based TAS Racing teams’s 18th success at the TT.

On Saturday night, Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill said he was thankful Hutchinson would recover from his injuries.

Yorkshire rider Ian Hutchinson won the Superstock TT for the third year in a row.

“Unfortunately, the event finished on the downside for us with Hutchy's accident during the Senior race when battling for the lead,” said Neill.

“Thankfully, however, Ian will recover from his injuries and everyone involved with TAS Racing wish him a speedy recovery.”