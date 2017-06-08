TT 2017: Supersport Race 2 cancelled as new Friday schedule announced

The second Monster Energy Supersport race has been cancelled at the Isle of Man TT and a new revised scheduled for Friday confirmed.

Heavy rain and fog forced Thursday’s programme to be called off, although the TT Zero race has been switched to Friday, when the Senior TT is the headline event along with the second Sidecar race.

The new schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY JUNE 9th

08.45 – Road Closed Barrule Park, Ramsey to Bungalow

09.00 – Road Closed Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa

09.30 – Rest of the TT course closed

10.15 – SES TT Zero (1 lap)

11.15 – Sure Sidecar Race 2 (3 laps)

13.15 – PokerStars Senior TT (6 laps)

16.00 – Roads open except Mountain Section

17.00 – Roads open around the course