TYRONE GAA: All Ireland glory for Red Hand Under 17s

Tyrone 2-18, Roscommon 0-15

Tyrone Under 17s wrote their names into the history books at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon when they produced a fine display to emerge nine point winners over Roscommon to become the first winners of an All Ireland title at this grade.

Tyrone captain Cormac Munroe with the cup after the All-Ireland U17 Football Championship Final in Croke Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The 'Red Hands' were full value for their victory in a contest were they only trailed in the opening six minutes. Eight unanswered points at that stage put them in a strong position and they went in at half-time 0-13 to 0-5 in front.

The Connaught champions had the better of things in the third quarter as they trimmed the deficit to four points but then Darragh Canavan blasted in a brilliant goal 10 minutes from time to end the Roscommon comeback.

In injury time at the end of the game substitute Mark Hayes put the icing on the cake with a second major as they won with a bit to spare in the end.

Peter Gillooly opened the scoring for Roscommon but Canavan levelled matters before Ciaran Sugrue and Canavan exchanged points. The winners then took a firm grip on proceedings as they reeled off a succession of points from Ethan Jordan, Cormac Donaghy, Daniel Millar and half back Tarlach Quinn by the 20th minute.

Roscommon midfielder Shane Cunnane helped stem the tide with a trio of points but efforts from Canavan and Jordan left Tyrone well on top at the break, 0-13 to 0-5 in front.

Cunnane landed a superb point from distance on the restart and he added another fine score either side of a Gillooly free.

It took Tyrone 14 minutes to open their second half account from a Jordan free but a Gillooly brace left just four between them with eleven minutes left to play. It was a fine comeback

from the Connaught champions that had Tyrone on the back foot but then Canavan took centre stage again.

He took a pass from substitute Michael Conroy before giving keeper Michael O’Donnell no chance with an explosive finish to the top left hand corner of the net.

Impressive Roscommon substitute Darragh Walsh kicked three points while Tyrone replacement Michael Conroy got a brace before another substitute,

Mark Hayes, put the icing on the cake with an injury time goal.

It was a superb display from Colin Holmes charges to end the season unbeaten with a clean sweep of Ulster league and championship titles and now the inaugural National champions as well.

Tyrone: Lorcan Quinn, Antoin Fox, Matthew McCusker, Conor Ward, Ruairi Slane, Cormac Munroe, Tarlach Quinn, Matthew Murnaghan, Joe Oguz, Cormac Donaghy, Darragh Canavan, Daniel Millar, Ethan Jordan, Cormai Donnelly, Tomas Hoy. Subs: Oisin McHugh for Slane, Mark Hayes for Hoy, Michael Conroy for Donnelly, Ryan McCabe for Jordan, Liam Gray for

Donaghy

Scorers: Darragh Canavan 1-3, Ethan Jordan 0-5, Daniel Millar 0-3, Mark Hayes 1-0, Cormac Donaghy 0-2, Michael Conroy 0-2, Tarlach Quinn 0-1, Joe Oguz 0-1, Oisin McHugh 0-1

Roscommon: Michael O’Donnell, Dylan Horan, Jack Keane, Pearse Frost, Ciaran Lawless, Oisin Lennon, John Martin, Thomas McManus, Shane Cunnane, Niall Higgins, Paul Carey, Andrew Lyons, Peter Gillooly, James Larkin, Ciaran Sugrue. Subs: Paul McGrath for Larkin, Darragh Murray for McManus, Paul McManus for Lawless, Darragh Walsh for Sugre, Darran Duff for Horan, Ryan Donoghue for Lennon

Scorers: Shane Cunnane 0-5, Peter Gillooly 0-4, Darragh Walsh 0-3, John Martin 0-1, Paul Carey 0-1, Ciaran Sugrue 0-1

Referee: B Cawley, Kildare