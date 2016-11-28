TYRONE GAA: Pomeroy crowned Ulster Intermediate champions

Pomeroy 2-16 Donaghmoyne 0-10

Pomeroy are Ulster Intermediate champions for the second time in their history after a hugely impressive second half display saw them record a comprehensive victory over Monaghan side Donaghmoyne at Pairc Esler in Newry on Sunday afternoon.

The Plunketts held a three point lead at the break thanks to a Christopher Colhoun goal but in the second half they completely took over with an outstanding display of attacking football that their opponents simply couldn’t match. They hit 1-11 in the second period to their opponents’ 0-5 and the game was over as a contest long before referee Paul Faloon sounded his final whistle.

The last time that they won this competition was a dozen years ago and there is no doubt that they will give the All Ireland series a rattle at the beginning of 2017.

The opening score of the game came from Pomeroy corner back Sean Quinn but within 60 seconds Donaghmoyne captain Padraig Donaghy had levelled matters. Frank Burns and Donaghy then exchanged points before two well taken efforts from John Loughran left the winners 0-4 to 0-2 in front after 12 minutes. Darren McElroy pulled one back for the Monaghan champions but that was as good as it got for them.

At the beginning of the second quarter Christopher Colhoun took a pass from Brendan Cunningham to find the net to leave four between the sides and the Plunketts never looked back. Burns added a point and while David Garland and Ronan McDonald replied for Donaghmoyne it was the Tyrone champions who greeted the half-time whistle 1-5 to 0-5 in front.

Burns had the opening score of the second half and as Pomeroy began to turn the screw Donaghmoyne had keeper Shane Garland to thank for two outstanding saves. The first one was when he tipped Ollie McCreesh’s first time shot over the bar and he then denied Loughran at the expense of a “45” which Burns converted.

Loughran then landed a brilliant point from out on the left wing and by the time Garland opened Donaghmoyne’s second half account from a free they were already fighting a losing battle.

Substitute duo Gavin Goodfellow and Justin McCaffrey both got their names on the scoresheet with Garland and McDonald replying for the Monaghan men.

McCreesh tagged on another point before Pomeroy struck for a well worked 55th minute goal. Kieran McGeary played the ball to Burns who exchanged passes with McCaffrey before giving keeper Garland no chance with an expert finish.

The same player then added a point from a free before Damian Woods became the third substitute for the winners to score. Donaghy had a Donaghmoyne point but it was the new champions elect who had the final say from midfielder Ryan Loughran after he had gone past a couple of challenges.

Pomeroy: John McCourt, Brendan Burns, Ciaran McKenna, Sean Quinn, Denver Nugent, Hugh Pat McGeary, Martin McKeever, Ryan Loughran, Brendan Cunningham, Kieran McGeary, Ollie McCreesh, Frank Burns, John Loughran, Christopher Colhoun, Kevin Armstrong. Subs – Gavin Goodfellow for Armstrong, Justin McCaffrey for Ryan Colhoun, Aidan Woods for McCreesh, Ronan Lagan for Cunningham, Ryan Begley for Nugent, Damian Woods for Kieran McGeary

Scorers – Frank Burns 1-5, John Loughran 0-3, Christopher Colhoun 1-0, Justin McCaffrey 0-2, Ollie McCreesh 0-2, Ryan Loughran 0-1, Gavin Goodfellow 0-1, Damian Woods 0-1, Sean Quinn 0-1

Donaghmoyne – Shane Garland, Seamus Markey, Mikey Murnaghan, Bernard Kelly, Darren McElroy, Shane Kelly, Fergal Keenan, Stephen Cunningham, Frank Markey, Niall Garland, Padraig Donaghy, Ronan McDonald, David Garland, Shane McElroy, Stephen Finnegan. Subs – David Wilson for Fergal Keenan, Darren Coleman for Darren McElroy, Aaron Courtney for Kelly, Niall Keenan for Niall Garland, Christopher Deery for Shane McElroy

Scorers – Padraig Donaghy 0-3, David Garland 0-3, Ronan McDonald 0-2, Darren McElroy 0-1, Aaron Courtney 0-1

Referee – Paul Faloon, Down