Carrie Fisher admits to having affair with Harrison Ford on set of ‘Star Wars’

Carrie Fisher has revealed she had a three month long affair with Harrison Ford while filming the original ‘Star Wars’ more than 30 years ago.

Fisher, who played heroine Princess Leia, revealed the secret in a book of memoirs called ‘The Princess Diarist’.

“It was so intense,” Fisher told People. “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”

Fisher’s character, Princess Leia, and Harrison Ford’s character, Han Solo, were romantically involved in the ‘Star Wars’ film and the duo made a welcome return to the big screen in J.J. Abrams’ ‘Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens’ in 2015.

‘The Princess Diarist’ will be released later this month.

The latest ‘Star Wars’ film, ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ will be released worldwide in December.