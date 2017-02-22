Library event celebrates women

A special event to celebrate women writers across Northern Ireland will be held in Cookstown Library next month.

The ‘Women Aloud NI 2017’ event will be held on Wednesday March 8 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm and everyone is welcome.

Kate Newmann.

Women Aloud NI 2017 is an initiative which aims to raise the profile of the women’s writing scene in Northern Ireland, with a series of events taking place in libraries, bookshops and other venues, to celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8).

This event will be hosted by writer Maura Johnston and will feature women writers including Kate Newmann, Joan Newmann, Roisin McAuley, Sive Haughey, Margaret McGarvey and Carol Doey.

Maura Johnston is a writer from Moneymore in County Derry. She has written short stories, poetry and work on children’s literature. Her work has appeared in Fortnight; The Honest Ulsterman; The Sunday Tribune and Belfast Review. Her collection is called ‘Just Suppose’.

For more information on Women Aloud NI 2017 and the writers taking part, lot onto www.womenaloudni.com.

Admission to this event is free and everyone is welcome. Booking is advisable.

For further information or to book a place at the event, contact Cookstown Library (13 Burn Road, BT80 8DJ) on telephone: 028 8676 3702 or email: cookstown.library@librariesni.org.uk.