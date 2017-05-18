NI contestants wanted for new series of Ninja Warrior UK

The makers of television programme, Ninja Warrior UK, are on the look out for anyone from Northern Ireland who wants to be a contestant on the show.

The format is a smash hit in USA, Sweden, Malaysia and Japan, with the UK version hosted by Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara.



The entertainment series is the ultimate test of strength, speed and courage and viewers will watch as contestants are pushed to their limits trying to complete TV’s toughest challenge.



Contestants from all walks of life ranging from 'Have a Go Heroes' to 'Superhuman Athletes' are invited to take on the challenges of the course.



Viewers will be entertained by both those who can superbly execute the course to those who spectacularly fail, crashing out of the course into the water below.



Each part is laden with jaw-dropping challenges, heart-stopping excitement and adrenaline-fuelled action as the contestants attempt to complete three punishing and potentially hilarious stages.



Hundreds of ambitious competitors will start but few will successfully overcome the toughest obstacle course ever seen on TV.



Ninja Warrior UK is a Potato production for ITV. The series was commissioned by Elaine Bedell, ITV’s Director of Entertainment and Comedy and Asif Zubairy Commissioning Editor, Entertainment, ITV. The executive producers are Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott and Simon Marsh, Potato.

If you would like to apply to be on the show visit www.itv.com/beontv/shows/ninjawarrioruk4