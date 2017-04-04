Pupils and staff strut their stuff

Paris, Milan, New York, London……none of these places put a patch on Ballygawley in terms of style and panache after it hosted the St. Ciaran’s College 50th anniversary Fashion Show.

Staff and pupils strutted down the catwalk wearing clothing from ‘Vixen’, Omagh, ‘Retro Rooms’, Dungannon, ‘Sorelle’, Aughnacloy, ‘Model Sisters’ Carrickmore, ‘Cuba’, Omagh, ‘Spoilt Rotten’, Fivemiletown, ‘Pink Boutique’, Loughmacrory, and ‘Paul’s Boutique’, Aughnacloy.

The crowd were treated to a wide and varied selection of clothing from the shops, from casual chinos to fabulous wedding- guest wear to retro/vintage style and with Mr Brendan McKenna and Mrs Kathleen Connolly acting as MCs for the night; it was a polished performance throughout.

The audience went wild for a dance routine from some of the more energetic members of staff during the interval, to the tune of Bruno Mars’ ‘Uptown Funk’ and had the chance to perhaps pick up some last minute Mother’s Day gifts from the many stalls selling a varied selection of brilliant gifts from: ‘Beauty till Late’, Corradina Therapies’, ‘Forever Living’, ‘Bumble and Bumble’, ‘Feature Piece Art’, Natasha Murray’s personalised frames’, ‘Claire’s Cakes’, ‘The Sweet Spot, Omagh’, ‘O’Neill’s Pharmacy’, Ballygawley, and ‘African style jewellery by Aisling McKenna’.

Local businesses were more than generous providing spot prizes for raffles, with lucky guests taking home prizes as varied as vouchers for ‘Todd’s Leap’ Activity Centre, The Edge Fitness in Augher and Lavender Beauty Rooms in Aughnacloy, to name but a few. Those in attendance also received goodie bags, as well as free sweets and copies of ‘Omagh Today’ on their seats and enjoyed complimentary refreshments sponsored by Gregory Hamill on the night.

The night was an extremely successful one in terms of raising funds for the school and especially in creating a fun and entertaining night for both the school staff who worked so hard in putting it together and the audience.